NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency will begin joint preliminary damage assessments with the Federal Emergency Management Agency on Monday to verify the emergency response expenditures and losses sustained in 16 counties as a result of the severe storms on March 27 and 28.

TEMA Director Patrick Sheehan requested FEMA to begin the joint PDA process on Monday for the counties of Campbell, Claiborne, Clay, Davidson, Decatur, Fentress, Grainger, Hardeman, Henderson, Jackson, Madison, McNairy, Scott, Williamson and Wilson.

TEMA reports 7th weather-related death in Tennessee The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency reports a seventh flood-related death in Tennessee.

“The joint PDAs with TEMA will officially quantify to federal authorities the magnitude of the flooding impact,” Sheehan said in a news release. “The joint PDA teams will specifically review information on each county’s impacts and losses, and serve as the basis for Gov. (Bill) Lee to see assistance for the impacted counties through the federal Public Assistance program.”

The federal PA program reimburses local and state governments, and certain private, nonprofit organizations for emergency work and the repair or replacement of disaster-damaged facilities and infrastructure.

The categories of PA can include work or repairs for debris removal, emergency protective measures, roads and bridges, water control facilities, building and equipment, utilities and recreational facilities.

Metro Police: Four deaths reported from overnight flooding Four people have died as the result of the overnight flooding in Nashville, according to Metro Police and Tennessee Emergency Management Agency.

Federal law requires damages and impacts in local jurisdictions to meet federally-established per capital loss thresholds, at both the county and state levels.

Under current federal guidelines, the state’s loss threshold is $9.8 million, or $3.89 per capita, while each Tennessee county’s loss is $1.55 per capita.

Together, the 16 counties in the joint PDA request report more than $23.9 million in total damage to roads and bridges, and utilities and building, and for removing debris and taking other emergency measures for their disaster response.

County-by-county damage assessment totals include:

County Reported Damages Campbell $353,000 Claiborne $750,000 Clay $239,000 Davidson $10,959,000 Decatur $55,000 Fentress $225,000 Grainger $200,000 Hardeman $180,000 Henderson $1,005,000 Jackson $3,995,000 Madison $586,000 Marion $650,000 McNairy $568,000 Scott $1,726,000 Williamson $1,031,000 Wilson $1,424,000

The joint PDAs will include teams of local, state, and federal emergency management officials who will review federal damage assessment process and criteria. TEMA could request joint PDAs with FEMA for other counties as local damage assessments continue.

The severe weather across Tennessee on March 27 and March 28, 2021, caused seven fatalities and disrupted power to 15,000 customers. Some areas of Middle Tennessee received between 7 and 9 inches of rainfall in a 24-hour-period, resulting in the worst flash flooding event since the Great Tennessee Flood of May 2010.