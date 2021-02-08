NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Most of us know that living in Tennessee comes with the risk of tornadoes, floods and severe storms.
One threat you may not pay as much attention to are earthquakes, but state officials are using this month to change that.
Tennessee is actually no stranger to earthquakes.
They're frequent here because we're wedged between two seismic zones.
On the west, there’s the New Madrid seismic zone, and on the east is the East Tennessee seismic zone.
Both can produce devastating earthquakes.
The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency has designated February as Earthquake Awareness Month and they want you to have a plan to stay safe.
TEMA recommends practicing the drop, cover and hold on system.
Here’s how it works:
During an earthquake, drop to the ground before the earthquake drops you.
Take cover by getting under a sturdy desk or a table and hold on until the shaking stops.
The next time you're at work, school and especially at home, look for areas to seek shelter. That way if an earthquake does happen, you're ready to drop, take cover and hold on.
