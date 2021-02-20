NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two more weather-related deaths were confirmed in Sumner County, bringing the state's total to 10, according to TEMA.
The remaining weather-related deaths occurred in Shelby (4), Maury (1), Williamson (1), Dickson (1), and Overton Counties (1).
TEMA is encouraging Tennesseans to postpone any unnecessary trips and remain inside if at all possible to avoid extremely cold temperatures that could result in hypothermia or frost bite.
TEMA also suggested taking the following safety precautions:
· If using a space heater, ensure at least 3 feet of distance surrounding the heater. Never plug space heaters into extension cords.
· Never use a generator indoors or in an attached garage. Do not plug generators into your home’s electrical wiring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.