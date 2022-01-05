NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Rutherford County Emergency Management Agency and the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency offered Wednesday winter weather advise as storms near the area.

As Tennesseans prepare for the impending storm to hit the area Thursday, TEMA and RCEMA have offered tips to community members to help prepare them for the cold days ahead.

4WARN Weather Alert: Winter Storm Thursday with More Arctic Air A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect for Thursday and Friday due to an expected winter storm & frigid Arctic air.

“Sunday night’s weather caused a lot of incidents for our public safety agencies,” shared Chris Clark, Public Safety Director. “We responded to 69 calls for response including power outages and downed lines, fallen trees, car accidents, and more.” Clark noted that dispatch reported around 123 incoming and outgoing calls from 10 p.m. on January 2 until 7 a.m. on Jan. 3.

TEMA and RCEMA have recommended that community members should purchase or update their emergency kits by adding supplies specific to winter. Typical emergency kit items can be found at ready.gov, but winter additions should include:

- Rock salt or more environmentally safe products to melt ice on walkways. (Remember that these products can be harmful to dogs, so be sure to choose a non-toxic brand if you or your neighbors have pets.)

- Sand/gravel to improve traction.

- Snow shovels or other snow removal equipment.

- Heating fuel. If you have a fireplace or wood-burning stove, keep a supply of good, dry wood for heating in case you lose power.

- Adequate clothing and blankets to keep warm, including coats, sweaters, hats, gloves, mittens, scarves, etc.

- Keep your NOAA Weather Radio in your kit to receive broadcast alerts and warnings directly from the NWS for all hazards. You may also sign up in advance to receive notifications from your local emergency services.

TEMA and RCEMA also recommend creating a Family Communications Plan in case of disastrous damage due to weather. It is also important to have a plan in place to contact your loved ones and communicate about what to do in an emergency.

Officials also encourage individuals to learn the following terms as well as what actions to take to stay safe:

- Freezing Rain: Rain that freezes when it hits the ground, creating a coating of ice on roads, walkways, trees and power lines.

- Sleet: Rain that turns to ice pellets before reaching the ground. Sleet also causes moisture on roads to freeze and become slippery.

- Wind Chill: Wind chill is the temperature it “feels like” when you are outside. The NWS provides a wind chill calculator to show the difference between air temperature and the perceived temperature and the amount of time until frostbite occurs.

- Winter Weather Advisory: The NWS issues a winter weather advisory when conditions are expected to cause significant inconveniences that may be hazardous. If caution is used, these situations should not be life-threatening.

- Winter Storm Watch: A winter storm is possible in your area. The NWS issues a winter storm watch when severe winter conditions, such as heavy snow and/or ice, may affect your area but the location and timing are still uncertain.

“The goal of TEMA and RCEMA is the same,” said Clark. “We simply want our citizens to have the best emergency preparedness information so they can put plans into place to protect the ones they love the most.”

More winter weather tips can be found here.