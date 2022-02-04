TEMA: 1 dead after Friday's storm

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – One person's death in West Tennessee is believed to be weather-related, according to Tennessee Emergency Management Agency.
The Tennessee Department of Health reported a weather-related death in Haywood County. This weather-related death comes after freezing rain led to ice accumulations in West and Middle Tennessee. That led to hazardous driving conditions and flash flooding throughout the state.
Crews continue to restore power throughout Tennessee. TEMA said about 130,000 outages were reported statewide, mainly in Shelby County.
State officials activated the Emergency Operations Center in Nashville due to a level 3 state emergency and staffed it to monitor conditions and assist with the resource needs of local jurisdictions.
