FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - People across the world are now talking about a prom night video shot inside a Franklin hotel and it all has to do with the dress one student was wearing.
The students went to take pictures before prom and the happy occasion quickly took an upsetting turn.
"I definitely know that a man in a dress is going to get a lot of attention and that it’s going to be a focal point," James Dalton Stevens, a local student, said.
Stevens wanted to make a statement and it's why he bought the dress, but he didn't think it would catch the attention he was going for.
"I genuinely did not think that somebody in 2021 would come up to a person and say that," he said.
Stevens says they were taking pictures when a man approached them. That man was later identified as Sam Johnson, the CEO of VisuWell.
"Saying you look disgusting, you look ridiculous, you shouldn’t be wearing that, men should be wearing suits not dresses, I don’t know why do you think this was acceptable," Stevens said.
His boyfriend Jacob Geittmann started recording.
"He hit my phone out of my hand. It hit the concrete. He obviously didn’t want me recording him because he knew what he was doing was wrong," Geittmann said.
We've tried contacting Johnson but haven't been able to reach out. However, he did comment to Newsweek saying that the video was edited and he approached the group because they were being loud and vulgar.
"Which simply isn’t true. We were taking prom photos. I’m sure we were a little loud. There was a group of 15 of us. None of us were cussing or screaming vulgarities," Geittmann said.
Meanwhile, the video is going viral and the teens hope to spread the word: That there are no rules about who can wear what.
"If me doing this helps somebody else to wear a dress to prom or be more confident in anything they want to wear then that’s amazing and if that’s what comes of this video, that would be a dream come true," Stevens said.
Police were called out to the hotel that night but the students were gone by the time they arrived. Johnson was still sitting at the hotel bar.
He reportedly denied the accusations and was asked to leave.
The telemedicine company later tweeted an official statement of Johnson's termination:
Official Statement pic.twitter.com/cMYoAEbI9d— Visuwell (@VisuWell) April 27, 2021
