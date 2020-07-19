NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - 83 percent of Telehealth patients say they’ll continue to use it after the pandemic according to medicaleconomics.com.
News4 spoke to a mother who’s daughter is high risk. Courtney Rutherford told us Telehealth appointments are what she's been using to keep her daughter safe.
“I think there’s good and bad and everything,” she said.
Her daughter has stayed in quarantine since March.
“My daughter has asthma, so that’s why she’s considered in the high-risk category,” Rutherford said.
Courtney said three of the four appointments have been great.
“The doctors actually took a lot more time to actually listen to our concerns,” Rutherford said.
But Rutherford says one was concerning. She said the doctor wanting to schedule a surgery 30 minutes into their first virtual meeting.
Amerigroup president Robert Garnett said he believes Telehealth appointments are a good option for preventative healthcare and behavioral health.
“We’ve seen high levels of patient satisfaction,” he said. “We’ve seen individuals that had existing barriers in transportation or the inability to get to the providers office now have that access.”
But Garnett told us it will not replace every type of doctor’s appointment.
Rutherford agreed with him and told us she’ll take her daughter to an in person appointment before making big decisions.
“You are your child’s advocate, so make sure you’re advocating for them no matter if it’s through a telehealth visit, an in person visit,” she said. “Remember that you’re the one that is there that is fighting with your child.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.