EAST NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Telehealth is transforming how big hospitals operate, but it’s also impacting smaller practices.
Before the coronavirus, Dr. Rozmond Lewis at East Nashville Family Medicine never set up a telehealth visit.
"Mainly because we believe that you can accomplish a lot more by talking to your patients face to face and that relationship that you have with them,” Dr. Lewis said.
Now she’s meeting new patients through the technology. Dr. Lewis said it’s made a big impact especially when people were told to stay home.
"We've been able to do a lot of check ups and mental health check ups with people very easily by telemedicine,” Dr. Lewis said.
Dr. Lewis said she’s now averaging about a half dozen online appointments in a day. She’s embracing the platform, but said it doesn’t solve all problems.
"It's very difficult to manage in a televisit way because you need to listen to their heart, press on their abdomen. It's hard to do everything you might need to do otherwise,” Dr. Lewis said.
What’s clear is telehealth is changing the way Dr. Lewis operates her business.
"I think it's going to make it more accessible for the care that we can do by televisit,” Dr. Lewis said.
She thinks the technology is here to stay.
Her normal routine has been forever changed by the coronavirus especially when it comes to how many people can wait in the lobby and whether there’s enough space for employees and patients.
"So, I think where we can keep it by telehealth, I think we should,” Dr. Lewis said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.