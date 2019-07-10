Guns in teddy bear - 6/17/19

Metro Police found three guns hidden inside a teddy bear at a home in the 1200 block of 14th Avenue South. Five teens were arrested. (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department)

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Three of the five teenagers arrested for hiding guns inside a teddy bear in June are now in trouble for auto theft. 

According to police, Midtown Hills Precinct detectives charged five teens (three 14-year-olds and two 15-year-olds) with auto theft after stealing a 2013 Subaru Forrester. 

The Subaru was stolen early Tuesday morning; officers located the stolen vehicle near 11th Avenue South and Horton Avenue. 

Several young men were spotted on surveillance video getting out of the stolen Subaru. Police determined they went into an apartment on 14th Avenue South, the same apartment where the guns were found last month. Police detained all five teens and none of them would talk to officers about the stolen car. 

Three of the five teens (two 15-year-olds and one 14-year-old) were charged last month with several counts of unlawful gun possession and theft. Police determined two of the guns hidden inside the teddy bear were stolen. 

