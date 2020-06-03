NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The younger generation is stepping up against police brutality, systemic racism, and injustice.
A group of teenagers is organizing a protest for Thursday at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park at 4:00 p.m. They’ll march over to the Tennessee State Capitol.
At 15 years old, Jade Fuller and Emma Rose Smith are taking charge of the protest.
After seeing what happened to George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis, they knew they had to act.
"That's what really opened people's eyes to what's been going on in our country,” Jade Fuller, an organizer said.
Floyd’s death continues to spark protests across the country including in Nashville. Both teens said the message from Saturday’s demonstration at Legislative Plaza resonated with them.
“We wanted to create something that would be even more of an inspiration especially for teens because it shows other teens that you can do anything,” Fuller said.
Now they’re on a journey to create change with their organization called Teens 4 Equality. They’re working with Black Lives Matter Nashville for the protest.
They said it’s their way of taking a stand.
"It's your brothers and sisters. It's people in your community, people you know who are feeling oppressed. Their moms and dads are getting killed because of their skin color, because people are afraid of them,” Emma Rose Smith, another organizer said.
By leading a protest, they hope other young people will get involved and speak up in their communities.
"We can all come together as a community to stop what's happening and that the racism ends in our country,” Smith said.
