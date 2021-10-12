NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two teens involved in the murder of a Nashville musician pleaded guilty Tuesday to second degree murder.

Decorrius Wright pleaded guilty to second degree murder and aggravated robbery, both of which come with a 25-year sentence that Wright will serve concurrently.

Additionally, Wright with serve 1 year for escaping from the juvenile detention facility in 2019. He also pleaded guilty to theft of property, which brings 10 years of probation.

Wright agreed to a 26-year sentence, followed by the probationary term.

Diamond Lewis pled guilty earlier to second-degree murder as part of the same plea agreement.

Lewis will serve 25 years in prison at 100%, with a small possibility of a reduced sentence in the future.

Lewis and Wright were charged with killing Kyle Yorlets while attempting to rob the musician outside of his home in 2019.

Lewis admits to approaching Yorlets outside his home and asking him for money. Yorlets attempted to hand Lewis a $1 bill when Wright shot him in the arm, according the plea statement read aloud in the courtroom.

Wright and Lewis were each indicted on multiple charges. They're two of the teens charged with the death of Yorlets. Lewis faces eight charges, including murder, robbery, and theft. Wright faces eleven charges, including murder, robbery, and theft.

In February, according to an attorney representing one of the teens, the two teens charged with the death of Yorlets will be tried as adults.

Five teens were accused of armed robbery and shooting, with Lewis and Wright being the oldest of the group.