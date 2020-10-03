NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A group of teen-aged girls in foster care wrote a song in helps of changing their lives.
Carley Motha hopes to make it in music and was already a star on American Idol. Her and teens in group home Youth Villages write about their experience in the song “You’re Not Alone.”
Foster kids are hoping for a family.
“I think it really shows what we’ve had to go through,” Motha said. “I do think it’s a beautiful song.”
Serena lived at Youth Villages with eight other girls. She is now a journalism student at Middle Tennessee State University
Motha said she wondered if all those feelings could get worked out in a song. So, the girls came together and put it all to music.
Serena told News 4 she did feel bad back then but knows now she was never ever alone.
The song will be a part of the Nashville Film Festival, which takes place online this weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.