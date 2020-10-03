A group of teen-aged girls in foster care wrote a song in helps of changing their lives.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -  A group of teen-aged girls in foster care wrote a song in helps of changing their lives.

Carley Motha hopes to make it in music and was already a star on American Idol. Her and teens in group home Youth Villages write about their experience in the song “You’re Not Alone.”

Foster kids are hoping for a family.

“I think it really shows what we’ve had to go through,” Motha said. “I do think it’s a beautiful song.”

Serena lived at Youth Villages with eight other girls. She is now a journalism student at Middle Tennessee State University

Motha said she wondered if all those feelings could get worked out in a song. So, the girls came together and put it all to music.

Serena told News 4 she did feel bad back then but knows now she was never ever alone.

The song will be a part of the Nashville Film Festival, which takes place online this weekend.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Feature Reporter

Terry Bulger has been bringing you stories of the people and places that make Tennessee unique and interesting on News4 since 1990. Contact Terry if you have an interesting community story for him to cover.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.