Diamond Lewis, Decorrius Wright

Diamond Lewis (Left), Decorrius Wright (Right)

 MNPD

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two of the teens charged in a Nashville musician's death faced a judge on Tuesday morning.

Last year, a judge ruled Decorrious Wright and Diamond Lewis will be tried as adults for the death of Kyle Yorlets. He was shot and killed outside his home in 2019.

Both Wright and Lewis were under 18 years old at the time of the shooting.

Lewis appeared in court and her trial was confirmed for Oct. 25. Wright was not present. People did expect him to take a plea deal but that may happen down the line. These trials will be separate.

Two of the teens charged in a Nashville musician's death will face a judge on Tuesday morning.
 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.