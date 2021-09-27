NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two of the teens charged in a Nashville musician's death faced a judge on Tuesday morning.

Last year, a judge ruled Decorrious Wright and Diamond Lewis will be tried as adults for the death of Kyle Yorlets. He was shot and killed outside his home in 2019.

5 juveniles arrested in connection with killing of Nashville musician According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the suspects are 14-year-old Roniyah McKnight, 15-year-old Diamond Lewis and 16-year-old Decorrius Wright. A 12-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy are also charged.

Both Wright and Lewis were under 18 years old at the time of the shooting.

2 teens indicted in Kyle Yorlets' death Two of the five juveniles were indicted in the Kyle Yorlets' murder.

Lewis appeared in court and her trial was confirmed for Oct. 25. Wright was not present. People did expect him to take a plea deal but that may happen down the line. These trials will be separate.