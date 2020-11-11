WAVERLY, TN (WSMV) - Police are searching for three teenagers who escaped from a mental health facility in Humphreys County overnight.
Police say the teenagers escaped from the Natchez Trace Youth Academy on Hawks Lane in Waverly.
Four teenagers in total escaped, but police say the most violent teen has already been found.
All four were in isolation after testing positive for coronavirus before they escaped the facility.
Investigators say the teens were last seen wearing gray sweatshirts and khaki pants.
