MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Four teens were arrested after police responded to a call for a suspicious vehicle in Mount Juliet neighborhood that resulted in a standoff on Monday morning.
A resident notified police of a suspicious vehicle around 6 a.m. Officers located the car in the 4600 block of Boxcroft Circle.
Police determined the car was stolen from Nashville on Sunday and found the four teens, ages 15, 16, 17 and 17, inside the car. They were armed with a handgun and a suppressed AR15-style semi-automatic rifle, according to police.
Police said the suspects refused to comply with commands or orders from the officers at the scene.
Police requested residents in the area to shelter-in-place and some were evacuated to a nearby hotel for their safety.
After about 90 minutes, the suspects began to comply and were detained.
The firearms the suspects had were reported stolen in Nashville on Dec. 20.
The teens were transported to a juvenile detention center. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Police said no injuries were reported during the incident.
