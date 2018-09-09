DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Officials with the Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed that two teenagers were killed and two others injured in a single-vehicle crash in Dickson County early Saturday morning.
Officials said the four teenagers were traveling in a 1999 Chevrolet Lumina when they crashed on the 1300 block of Tidwell Switch Road just after midnight.
According to THP, the two teens killed in the accident are 17-year-old Layton Woodard and 17-year-old William Howard of Lyles, Tenn., were killed in the crash.
The driver, 19-year-old Michael Fitch of Bon Aqua, Tenn., and an unidentified 15-year-old female from Lyles were injured in the crash.
The severity of their injuries is unknown at this time.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
Because the incident involves juveniles, no other details are on the crash have been released.
