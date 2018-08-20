Metro police announced Monday that two people have been charged for a robbery and murder that occurred on separate days at the same apartment complex in Antioch.
Police say Michael Russell, 18, and a 15-year-old boy are suspects in an armed robbery that occurred August 5th in the parking lot of Hickory Lake Apartments on Apache Trail in Antioch. A 54-year-old woman was robbed.
Russell is being charged with aggravated robbery. Police are still looking for the 15 year old.
Russell is also charged in the shooting death of 24-year-old Craig Crisp. Crisp was killed August 11 at 5:00 a.m. in the same parking lot. Russell faces criminal homicide charges.
