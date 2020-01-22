HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Teens were arrested for vandalizing a newly built home over the weekend.
The teens, ages 15 and 13, broke into the home and caused an estimated $100,000 in damages. The teens filled the bathroom drain with concrete to flood the house, which caused damage to the flooring. They even threw mortar all over the house and threw concrete against a ceiling fan. Graffiti was also found written on walls throughout the house.
Police say the teens admitted to them that they trashed the house because they took out the trees planted in to build the home.
Child psychologist Dr. Brett Shapiro says parents to check on their children frequently and watch for some warning signs.
"Has the child shoplifted or has the child done something else that can kind of lead to the more serious behavior," he said. " I think also depending on the age, looking at friendships, who the child is spending time with."
Hendersonville Police say they have seen an increase in serious and violent crime involving juveniles over the last several years, particularly in teens ages 14 to 17.
