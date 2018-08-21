NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police say they arrested two teens and are still searching for a third suspect after they allegedly carjacked and robbed a man near the Nashville airport on Monday.
Markell Price, 18, and Michael Joseph Ford, 19, are both charged with aggravated robbery, carjacking and evading arrest.
The 40-year-old victim told police he was getting out of his car at the Biltmore Place Apartments around 8:40 p.m. when three young men approached him.
He said the teens held him at gunpoint and forced him to hand over his car keys while they searched his pockets.
About 20 minutes later, officers reported seeing the stolen car driving down Brick Church Pike.
The vehicle then crashed into a ditch on Aldrich Drive, and the teens got out and ran away.
Officers were able to arrest Price after a short foot chase. Price was reportedly carrying a backpack with an airsoft gun that looks similar to a real handgun.
The other two teens ran into the woods. Shortly afterward, officers saw an Uber or Lyft driver picking up a passenger at the corner of Aldrich Lane and Cornish Drive. Officers stopped the car and found Ford inside.
Ford is facing two additional charges of aggravated robbery in connection to an incident from 2017. He is being held on $285,000 bond.
Price is being held on $205,000 bond.
Police are still looking for the third teen, who has not been identified at this time.
