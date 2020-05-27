NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Juvenile Crime Task Force has recovered a stolen Lexus along with multiple guns after arresting two teens in Nashville.
At 4:50 a.m. on May 19, an SUV backed into a driveway on Banbury Station in South Nashville where two teens gained access to the garage and stole a Lexus from inside with keys hanging on the rack.
JCTF officers spotted the stolen Lexus Monday night traveling east on Fairfield Avenue with a 16 and 17-year-old in the vehicle.
A spike strip was deployed at the entrance to I-40 after the 16-year-old driver refused to stop and fled.
Both teens jumped from the car while it was still in motion and fled on foot.
The 17-year-old was taken into custody quickly following a short chase while the 16-year-old was taken into custody after surrendering to an MNPD canine team after he was found hiding in a dumpster.
A semi-automatic pistol that was reported stolen in Smyrna in 2017 was located along the path of the 17-year old.
Another loaded gun was found along the flight path of the teen while a third pistol was found in the center console of the Lexus.
The 16-year-old, who has been arrested multiple times in the past, was charged with 2nd offense unlawful gun possession, auto theft, felony evading arrest in a motor vehicle, gun theft, and driving without a license.
The 16-year-old was also arrested in March of 2020 for vehicle theft, unlawful gun possession, felony evading arrest and driving without a license.
He was also arrested in April 2018 for especially aggravated robbery and unlawful gun possession. He was charged in April 2018 with auto theft, reckless driving, failure to report a crash, and failure to render aid.
The 17-year-old passenger in the Lexus is charged with 2nd offense unlawful gun possession, vehicle theft, gun theft and misdemeanor evading arrest.
