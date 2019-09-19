Josue Mojica and Juan Posada

Josue Mojica (left) and Juan Posada (right, wanted for questioning). Ronaldo Conde not pictured.

 Metro Nashville PD
Old Hickory Blvd/Gallatin Pike Shooting

MADISON, TN (WSMV) - Two teens have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a man at a shopping center on Gallatin Pike near Old Hickory Blvd.

Eric Jauregui.JPG

Eric Jauregui

Investigators say 18-year-old Josue Mojica and 16-year-old Ronaldo Conde went to the parking lot of the shopping center around 3:10 p.m. to rob 20-year-old Eric Jauregui of marijuana and a gun. It is believed that when one of their associates got into Jauregui's car, a shooting took place. Witnesses in the area heard gunfire and called 911.

Mojica and Conde fled the scene with a 20-year-old woman who was also in the car. She suffered non-life threatening injuries and went to a local hospital in stable condition.

Jauregui was rushed to Tri-Star Skyline Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. 

Police are searching for 18-year-old Juan Posada, who is wanted for questioning and believed to have knowledge of what happened. If you see Posada or know where he is, call Crime Stoppers.

