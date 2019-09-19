MADISON, TN (WSMV) - Two teens have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a man at a shopping center on Gallatin Pike near Old Hickory Blvd.
Investigators say 18-year-old Josue Mojica and 16-year-old Ronaldo Conde went to the parking lot of the shopping center around 3:10 p.m. to rob 20-year-old Eric Jauregui of marijuana and a gun. It is believed that when one of their associates got into Jauregui's car, a shooting took place. Witnesses in the area heard gunfire and called 911.
Mojica and Conde fled the scene with a 20-year-old woman who was also in the car. She suffered non-life threatening injuries and went to a local hospital in stable condition.
Jauregui was rushed to Tri-Star Skyline Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
Police are searching for 18-year-old Juan Posada, who is wanted for questioning and believed to have knowledge of what happened. If you see Posada or know where he is, call Crime Stoppers.
contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
All callers to Crime Stopppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.
CLICK HERE to submit a tip
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
