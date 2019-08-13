NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two Nashville teenagers are in custody after Metro Police linked them to four guns, two of which were concealed inside a large teddy bear, police said Tuesday night.
Police responded to Overton Apartments on Edmondson Pike on Tuesday after receiving information that persons were seen wearing masks and carrying guns in the complex.
As officers arrived, a person matching the description of one of the individuals, 18-year-old An Que Lam, fled through a breezeway and into an apartment. A 15-year-old was also inside.
The leaseholder of the apartment allowed officers to search the apartment.
In addition to the two guns – one of which was reported stolen from Texas, officers discovered two additional semi-automatic pistols inside the teddy bear.
In the same area was a satchel belonging to Lam. Inside the satchel were 167 Ecstasy pills, 182 Xanax pills, 13 Adderall pills and 10 grams of marijuana.
Lam is being held in lieu of $46,500 bond on drug, gun and theft charges.
The 15-year-old is charged with juvenile handgun possession and having 16 Xanax bars conceals in his pants near his groin.
