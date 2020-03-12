NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Two 16-year-old boys have been arrested in connection to the death of a 15-year-old.
Police say Laquan Justice and Abraham Mapangala attacked and robbed a 15-year-old on Golden Apple Drive Wednesday afternoon. The victim was run over and killed.
BREAKING: Laquan Justice & Abraham Mapangala, both 16, are being charged with criminal homicide & agg robbery for jumping a 15-year-old on Golden Apple Dr Wed afternoon. The victim was run over & fatally injured. Justice was behind the wheel of the stolen car involved. pic.twitter.com/gVo7ipjuf1— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 12, 2020
Both Justice and Mapangala were charged with criminal homicide and aggravated robbery.
A stolen car was also involved in the incident and police say Justice was the one driving it.
