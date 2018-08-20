CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two teenagers are facing charges after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in Clarksville.
According to the Clarksville Police Department, the shooting happened on Granny White Road around 7 a.m. Sunday.
Nautica Ann Spicer, 18, had reportedly been playing with a gun that was initially unloaded.
According to police, the firearm was later loaded, but Spicer was unaware when she pointed it at the boy and pulled the trigger.
Police said Spicer then disassembled the gun and left parts of the weapon at different locations.
Kerigan Leann Silverwood, 18, reportedly witnessed the shooting. She is accused of helping Spicer take the firearm apart and driving her around to hide the parts.
Police said the two women were friends with the 17-year-old victim, who was found dead from the gunshot wound at the scene.
Spicer is charged with criminal homiicde and tampering with evidence. Her bond was set at $750,000.
Silverwood is charged with tampering with evidence. Her bond was set at $250,000.
