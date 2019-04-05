NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two teens have been connected with an armed carjacking outside a south Nashville apartment complex on Thursday.
The 23-year-old victim told police he was outside the Burger King restaurant, 363 Harding Place, at 6 p.m. when Antwan Palmer Jr., 17, and Talisia Muse, 19, approached and asked him for a ride to a Wallace Road apartment complex.
Once there, the victim said he was pistol whipped and robbed of his 2006 Cadillac. The victim said a shot was fired at his feet as Palmer and Muse fled.
Responding officers learned the victim was financing the Cadillac from a local auto lot. The staff tracked the car to La Vergne.
La Vergne police located the Cadillac and tried to stop it. Palmer took off and led officers on a pursuit before crashing on Stonecrest Parkway in Smyrna.
Both Palmer and Muse were taken into custody uninjured at the crash scene.
Police recovered a .22 caliber pistol from the Cadillac. The gun was reported stolen from a gun store in Chattanooga.
Palmer is charged at juvenile detention with aggravated robbery, unlawful gun possession, theft and driving without a license. Muse is charged with carjacking, theft, gun possession during a violent crime and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Her bond was set at $52,000.
