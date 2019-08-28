NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Three teens were arrested overnight after investigators recovered a stolen vehicle and three handguns.
According to Metro Police, officers were in the area of Gallatin Pike near McGavock Pike when they spotted a stolen 2007 Infiniti SUV. Officers tried to pull over the SUV but the driver refused to stop.
The 17-year-old driver and two passengers, ages 14 and 15, later bailed from the SUV on Carroll Street near University Court. The SUV rolled into a parked car.
Both passengers were quickly caught after a brief foot chase. The driver, who was in possession of a loaded 9mm handgun, was found hiding in a breezeway. Two additional handguns were recovered during a search of the area.
The driver is charged with vehicle theft, evading arrest, juvenile handgun possession (second offense), leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, driving on a suspended license, and for being an escapee from a youth detention facility in Bartlett, Tennessee. He has prior arrests for aggravated robbery in 2016 and carjacking in 2018.
The other two teens are charged with vehicle theft and evading arrest.
The SUV was stolen Monday night from a Charlotte Pike convenience market. The driver reported that she stopped at a gas pump, got out while leaving the SUV running, and walked back to the gas cap. Before she could remove the cap, a young man got into the SUV’s front passenger side and drove off.
