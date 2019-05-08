NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Six teens were arrested Tuesday night by Metro Police for traveling in a stolen Ford Edge SUV with semi-automatic pistols.
Juvenile Crime Task Force officers spotted the stolen vehicle on Gallatin Pike. They followed from a distance while devising a plan to stop the SUV.
The 13-year-old driver of the Edge refused to pull over for an officer’s blue lights on Neill Avenue.
Spike strips were deployed, causing the 13-year-old to slow down and eventually stop at the dead end of South Sixth Street near Fatherland Street.
Four of the teens fled and were quickly apprehended. Two others remained with the vehicles.
The six teenagers, three were 13, two 14 and one 15, are all charged with auto theft and two counts each of unlawful gun possession by a juvenile.
One of the 14-year-old boys was supposed to have been on strict home detention after his arrest last week for stealing a MacBook Pro computer.
Police tried to make contact with the teen’s mother to find out why he was not abiding by the home detention rules. She could not be reached.
The Edge was stolen from the 300 block of Broadway at 6 p.m. Tuesday after its owner left it running as he ran into a business.
