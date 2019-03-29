NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two teenage suspects were taken into custody Thursday night for their connection to three armed robberies in West Nashville.
Officials say members of Metro's Juvenile Crime Task Force found 19-year-old Asama Abuhamda and a 17-year-old suspect in a Toyota getaway car in the parking lot of the Target on Charlotte Pike.
The 17-year-old faces three charges of aggravated robbery. Abuhamda is charged with three counts of acting in concert to robbery.
Police say the two robbed a 26-year-old woman in the parking lot of the Paddock Place shopping center on White Bridge Pike Thursday night.
The two teens are also charged in the robbery of a 23-year-old man in the parking lot of Miss Saigon on Charlotte Pike Thursday night, as well as the robbery of a 30-year-old woman outside of the Old Navy in the Nashville West shopping center Wednesday night.
Police say in both robberies, the suspects asked the victims to use their phones before robbing them at gunpoint.
Abuhamda posted a $60,000 bond. The 17-year-old is still in juvenile detention.
