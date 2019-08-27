NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Three teens were arrested Tuesday for the armed carjacking of a couple that happened Monday night at a Murfreesboro Pike apartment complex.
All three suspects are 15 years old. Police identified them as Del Montez Crawford, Deontae Pullens, and Dynarian Day.
Officials say the three teens fled from police in the stolen car and then ran away on foot.
These 3 15-year-olds, Del Montez Crawford, Deontae Pullens & Dynarian Day are charged with armed carjacking for robbing a couple of their vehicle at a Murfreesboro Pk apartment complex Mon night. They were apprehended after fleeing from police in the stolen car and then on foot. pic.twitter.com/sqTEYF5ylW— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) August 28, 2019
