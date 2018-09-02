NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Metro police said officers were in the right place at the right time on Saturday night when a car full of juveniles sped past them in a stolen car and crashed.
Three teens were in a stolen 2019 Nissan Maxima when the passed members of MNPD's Juvenile Crimes Task Force in unmarked cars I-65N near the I-24 split. around 10:30 p.m.
Officials said they were driving more than 100 mph when they struck the rear of an Infinity SUV and crashed into the concrete barrier.
When officers turned on their sirens, the three teens bailed out of the car and fled on foot down a steep embankment.
Officers captured a 17-year-old soon after the chase began.
Another 17-year-old was found hiding inside a parked work truck in a fenced lot on Cowan Street.
The third teen has not been found and officers are working to learn more about him.
The driver and passenger of the Infinity they hit were transported to Skyline Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
Officials say the Nissan they were driving was a rental car stolen from Watkins Park on Thursday.
Inside the car, officers recovered a loaded pistol and just under one pound of marijuana.
The two 17-year-olds captured were charged in Juvenile Court with juvenile handgun possession, gun possession during the commission of a felony, marijuana possession, evading arrest, theft of a vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident.
