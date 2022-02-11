Metro Police logo

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Three teens are charged after they physically assaulted a student in the McGavock High School cafeteria.

Police say in an affidavit that on September 10, 2021, two underage students and 19-year-old Joshawn D. Porter are all seen on video assaulting the victim.

Porter is also seen on video jumping from on top of a table down onto the victim. 

While punching and kicking the victim, the student loses consciousness. The students continue to hit and kick the student while they are on the ground.

After the incident, the victim was taken to the hospital where he received surgery on his wrist. The victim also sustained a left eye orbital fracture, a broken nose, and a concussion.

Porter has been charged with aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injuries.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2022 WSMV  All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Content Producer

Blake was born and raised in Central Ohio where he began working in TV broadcast in 2011 before moving into morning radio. Blake joined the WSMV team in October 2019. Any news stories and ideas can be sent directly to blake.summers@wsmv.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.