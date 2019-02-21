Three of the juveniles accused of killing Nashville musician Kyle Yorlets was removed from the courtroom because the judge didn’t feel they were taking the severity of the case seriously.

The three, age 13, 14 and 15, were appearing in juvenile court on Thursday.

5 juveniles arrested in connection with killing of Nashville musician According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the suspects are 14-year-old Roniyah McKnight, 15-year-old Diamond Lewis and 16-year-old Decorrius Wright. A 12-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy are also charged.

The judge excused the three because he didn’t feel they were taking the severity of the case seriously and treating it like it was a playground.

One of the suspect’s attorneys said they’re kids and they deserved to be there.

A Metro Police detective testified that two of the teens who appeared in court have admitted to robbing Yorlets at his north Nashville home.

The 13-year-old male suspect also admitted to police that he and another juvenile had a handgun when they robbed Yorlets, but the teen said he did not shoot. It was someone else.

Five juveniles, ages 12 to 16, faces charges in connection with the death of Yorlets earlier this month.

Police said they found two guns at the Walmart where the five suspects were located, but attorneys questioned the detective about where one of the guns was found.

The detective testified the three suspects who were in court on Thursday were the first to be put in a patrol car after they were found.

The detective said the officer ran inside the store to find the other suspects and when they came back out there was a loaded handgun found in the driver’s seat.

The detective also talked about witness accounts.

A next-door neighbor of Yorlets told police they witnessed the shooting, but told police they saw Yorlets run into his home, so the witness thought he wasn’t hit.

When police checked the home after the initial 911 call, no one answered the door.

Yorlets’ roommate found him later. He later died at the hospital.

A lot of details also came out about what the suspects may have been doing in the hours leading up to the shooting.

Police said in a previous court appearance that all five juveniles were runaways.