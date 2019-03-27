NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Three teenagers are in custody after allegedly carjacking a pregnant woman in west Nashville on Tuesday night.
The three suspects - ages 15, 16 and 17 - were reportedly armed when they stole the woman's Chevy Equinox on Robertson Avenue.
According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the victim was sitting in her car when a teenage girl asked to use her cellphone. That's when the three teenage boys allegedly stole the woman's phone and car. The victim said two of the boys appeared to be carrying guns.
Investigators were able to track the victim's car using her cellphone. The vehicle was recovered near the intersection of 14th Avenue North and Jackson Street.
The teens were arrested nearby. Police used a helicopter to help officers on the ground find the suspects.
Stay with News4 for updates on this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.