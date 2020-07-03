BLM 5.jpg

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Organizers of the biggest Black Lives Matter protest held so far in Nashville organized another one for the Fourth of July. 

The group, consisting of six teens called Teens 4 Equality, brought over 10,000 people to downtown Nashville on June 4.

They brought together another large crowd Saturday at Bicentennial Park. The protest comes after Gov. Bill Lee announced a plan to create police reform in Tennessee. 

You can watch the rally here:

Saturday's rally began at 4 p.m. at Bicentennial Park. Those participating in the march were also given the opportunity to register to vote. 

Black Lives Matter Rally - July 4, 2020

1 of 8

Demonstrators marched to Legislative Plaza, where they created a memorial for victims of police brutality. 

Once the memorial was created, demonstrators held a moment of silence to honor the victims. They then met up with demonstrators who have been protesting at the State Capitol for over two weeks. 

A goal for this rally was to make the Fourth of July "look a little different this year."

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

WSMV Digital Content Producer

A New York City native and a graduate of the Mizzou School of Journalism, Ethan joined the WSMV Digital Team in June 2019. Send him story ideas, food recommendations and sports topics to Ethan.Illers@wsmv.com and follow him on Twiiter @EthanIllers_TV!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.