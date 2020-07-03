NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Organizers of the biggest Black Lives Matter protest held so far in Nashville organized another one for the Fourth of July.
The group, consisting of six teens called Teens 4 Equality, brought over 10,000 people to downtown Nashville on June 4.
They brought together another large crowd Saturday at Bicentennial Park. The protest comes after Gov. Bill Lee announced a plan to create police reform in Tennessee.
You can watch the rally here:
Saturday's rally began at 4 p.m. at Bicentennial Park. Those participating in the march were also given the opportunity to register to vote.
Demonstrators marched to Legislative Plaza, where they created a memorial for victims of police brutality.
Moment of silence happening now as memorials with pictures are made to remember some of the people who have suffered from police brutality.Pictures of #BreonnaTaylor #GeorgeFloyd @WSMV pic.twitter.com/o09olIT4xm— Tosin Fakile (@TosinfaksTV) July 4, 2020
A vigil is being created for people who have died from police brutality. This is in front of the legislative plaza. @WSMV #NashvilleJuly4 #NashvilleProtest pic.twitter.com/2CxOXA78JE— Shelby Sansone Stephens WSMV (@shelbyasansone) July 4, 2020
Protesters chanting many names of people who died from police brutality including here in Nashville. One of those people killed by Nashville Police is Daniel Hambrick.@WSMV @teens_4equality pic.twitter.com/4OCI3zJbDu— Tosin Fakile (@TosinfaksTV) July 4, 2020
A moment of silence and many take knee during to remember the lives lost to police brutality across the country and here in Nashville. #BlackLivesMatter protest on #July4th2020 @WSMV pic.twitter.com/BZMa7tKAVC— Tosin Fakile (@TosinfaksTV) July 4, 2020
Once the memorial was created, demonstrators held a moment of silence to honor the victims. They then met up with demonstrators who have been protesting at the State Capitol for over two weeks.
A goal for this rally was to make the Fourth of July "look a little different this year."
