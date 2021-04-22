NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -
Thanks to the Predators, Nashville has become a hotbed (or considering the sport maybe a cold bed) of youth hockey.
Teenagers are willing to spend months far away from home to improve their chances of one day becoming an NHL player.
New4's Terry Bulger met with three teens who traveled from out of state to chase their dreams of ending up on the rink professionally someday.
They’d do it all day if they could, but that’s not reality.
“We get 3 hours on the ice and the rest of it we’re home”.
At their temporary home in Bellevue meet Eric, Georgie and Chuck, the three most low-key teenagers you’ll ever see.
They’re all hockey players two from Atlanta one from Tampa living for nine months in the home of former hockey player Scott Hopkins.
“Love what I do, it’s great to have the boys here I’ve played hockey since I was three years old and this is my giving back to the sport and honestly it’s a blast”.
The boys do their laundry, make their beds and handle home work. They’re on their own for breakfast and lunch, Scott cooks all the dinners. The guys do get a little home sick, long distance phone calls with mom helps.
What they can’t help is there love for hockey and the nine month commitment proves it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.