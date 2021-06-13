MT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - An investigation is underway after a teenager allegedly exposed himself to residents at a Mt. Juliet community pool.
Mt. Juliet Police officers say it happened on Friday just after 9:30 p.m. near the Mt. Vernon Estates Community Pool at W. Wilson Boulevard and Sheila Ann Drive.
According to witnesses, a teenage or young man exited a vehicle while allegedly nude and screamed at pool-goers to look in his direction.
Police say a parent confronted the suspect before he got back into the vehicle and drove away.
The suspect was described as a white male between the ages of 16 and 24-years-old. He reportedly got away in a silver or gray 4-door car.
Police released surveillance video of the incident. They're urging nearby residents to also check their footage to help the investigation.
Anyone with any information regarding this crime is encouraged to call the Mt. Juliet Police Department at (615) 754-2550. Information can also be given anonymously by calling (615) 754-TIPS (8477) or via the Mt. Juliet Police Department website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.