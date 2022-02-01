NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police say a 15-year-old boy was shot Tuesday night near a store on the 1100 block of Bell Road.
Police say the boy was shot in the leg, and is expected to be okay, but was uncooperative with police as he was taken to the hospital.
Police say a review of nearby security footage showed the boy approaching two other teens and then exchange gunfire.
If you have any information, you're asked to call Metro Police.
