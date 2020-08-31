Teenager shot in attempted carjacking

NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Police are searching for suspects after a teenager was shot during an attempted carjacking in East Nashville late Sunday night.
Metro Police said a 17-year-old female was waiting for her sister in her car outside the Z-Mart on Dickerson Pike when she was approached by two armed men who came from behind the store.
The men told her to get out of the car. The girl put the car in reverse to try and get away. The men tried to get into her car and shot her in the arm.
She ended up losing control of the car and crashed into a car across the street.
The girl was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and both suspects ran from the scene.
Police are currently searching for the suspects.
News4 is working to gather the latest information as it is made available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.