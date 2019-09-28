NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An 18-year-old man was shot and killed in East Nashville Saturday evening.
According to police, the 18-year-old was shot in the abdomen in the 1400 block of Rosedale Avenue around 6:11 p.m. He was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
