Teenager injured in East Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Undercover police officers witnessed a shooting that injured one teenager in East Nashville Thursday night.
Just before 10 p.m. Thursday undercover officers turned onto South 7th Street in the Cayce Homes area just as a man armed with two guns began firing at an 18-year-old man.
The victim fled from the shooter, who police say got into a white BMW and sped away from the scene.
The victim was transported to the Vanderbilt ER with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to recover.
No suspect description has been provided at this time.
News4 is working to gather the latest information.
