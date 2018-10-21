WARTRACE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- A Shelbyville teenager is dead and another is hurt after a rollover crash in Bedford County on Sunday afternoon.
Officials with the Tennessee Highway Patrol said the driver was traveling westbound in a 2010 Chevy Cobalt when he crashed on Highway 64 near Potts Road just before noon.
The driver was going too fast around a curve and lost control of the car, THP investigators said.
The vehicle left the roadway and flipped several times.
After the crash, the driver was trapped in the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The other male teenager in the car was also injured. His condition is unknown.
According to a reporter with the Shelbyville Times-Gazette, the crash victim was a student at Cascade High School.
