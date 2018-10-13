PARIS, Tenn. (WSMV) -- A teenage girl is dead after crashing her car in Henry County on Friday evening.
Officials with the Tennessee Highway Patrol said 16-year-old Allyson Melton was traveling south on Old Paris Murray Road just before 5 p.m. when she crashed.
An investigation into the accident showed that Melton's vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and flipped, hitting a tree.
Melton was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officials said she was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
