NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - A teenager is in critical condition after being shot at an apartment complex in East Nashville Sunday night.
Metro Police are currently investigating the shooting at the Dellway Villa Apartments.
No suspect information or descriptions have been released at this time.
News4 is working to gather the latest information from this developing story.
