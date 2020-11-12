SPRINGFIELD, TN (WSMV) - Three teenagers are in the hospital this morning after a late night shooting in Springfield.
One of the teenagers is currently in "extremely critical condition" at NorthCrest Medical Center, according to News4's news partner Smokey Barn News.
According to investigators, police got a 911 call about 10 gunshots fired and a car driving off on Page Street around 10 p.m. Wednesday.
Smokey Barn reports after the teenager was shot, he then crashed his car into a home on East 16th Ave and Shelton Street. The teen was then transferred to the hospital.
Police say two other teenagers were also hurt in the incident. It’s unclear if it was from the gunshots of the car crash. One of the teens is in serious condition at Vanderbilt’s Children’s Hospital.
The other teen is at the NorthCrest Medical Center in Springfield.
Smokey Barn report that officials say all three teens are minors.
News4 is working to get more information from the Springfield Police Department this morning including an update on the condition of the teenagers and if there's any word yet on a suspect.
Follow News4 for updates to this developing story.
