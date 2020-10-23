NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have charged a 17 year-old with shooting a handgun inside the McFerrin Park Community Center on October 21st.
During an interview, the teen admitted to firing the shots after a fight with the victim earlier in the day. The victim was not hit by the shots and no one was injured.
A gun was found in the suspect's bedroom. He is charged in Juvenile Court with aggravated assault, handgun possession, and felony vandalism.
