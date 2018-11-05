Metro Police are working new leads, after a sixteen-year old was shot in the stomach early Sunday morning, caught in crossfire, while standing in the parking lot of an East Nashville strip mall.
The violence came quickly, the drivers of two cars, shooting at each other, a bullet struck a girl in the stomach.
The security camera camera at Prince's hot chicken restaurant, a popular chicken place in the mall off Dickerson Pike, might be the break police need.
Investigators believe someone witnessed the shooting, that could give them a vital clue to the shooters identity.
The gunfire erupted a few feet from Jaylon Poindexter's photography studio in the shopping center, Jaylon developed a method to deal with the ever present violence, being aware of his surroundings.
"It's pretty much survival, it's dangerous ut here,you don't know who is who, right now, you may have a gun on you and I don't know it," said Poindexter.
But for Jaylon and many other business owners here, you move through the violence.
"You can't let nothing stop you, things like this happen everyday, you have to live through it," said Poindexter.
The teen who was struck by the bullet is in critical, but stable condition.
