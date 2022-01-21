NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating what appears to be an accidental shooting death in North Nashville.
Police arrested Elton Maupins after he arranged to surrender to two MNPD School Resource Officers.
According to police, 18-year-old Fernando Akins and his 17-year-old half brother Elton Maupins were inside an apartment on West H. Davis Drive on Thursday, and Maupins had a pistol.
Police say the gun discharged and struck Akins in the chest. He later died at Vanderbilt Medical Center.
Through interviews, police found that Maupins went to his grandmother's apartment and told her what happened. Both of them returned in an attempt to help the injured Akins. Maupins disappeared afterward and remains on the run.
Maupins is facing charges of criminal homicide and unlawful gun possession at Juvenile Court.
