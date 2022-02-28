FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - A 14-year-old passenger was killed in a crash Saturday on Old Natchez Trace.
According to THP, 24-year-old Cecilio Espinoza Hernandez was driving the vehicle northbound on Old Natchez Trace. Hernandez then ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree.
THP also mentioned that Hernandez was not killed in the crash. Both Hernandez and the teenager were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.
THP’s investigation of this crash is ongoing.
