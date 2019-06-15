NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police said an 18-year-old man was hit in the face when a gun went off at a home on Vailview Drive Saturday evening.
Emergency crews took the injured teen to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries, investigators said.
Five people were at home at the time, including a grandmother, a woman, and three young men.
One of the young men, a 17-year-old, had a gun and it went off, police said.
The 18-year-old was hit in the face.
The teen with the gun ran away, and officers said he was last seen wearing a black shirt and orange pants.
At this time, investigators believe the gunfire was accidental.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.