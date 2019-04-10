CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An 18-year-old female is recovering after she was shot in the face in a drive-by shooting.
Emergency responders found the victim along Nichols Drive in Clarksville around 8:40 p.m.
Police said someone drove by, shot the woman and sped off.
Police believe this wasn’t a random shooting and the public is not in danger.
The woman is expected to be OK.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.